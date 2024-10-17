Niubalavu makes history at Baseball5 World Cup

[Photo: Supplied]

Former standout player for the national baseball team Inoke Niubalavu has made history as he officiated at the 2024 Baseball5 World Cup in Hong Kong.

Niubalavu who umpired 15 pool games took center stage as the official for the bronze medal match between France and Venezuela.

His journey from playing in the 2003 South Pacific Games to becoming an international official highlights the growing global presence of Baseball5.

Niubalavu’s involvement in the sport began in 2019 and he now looks to prepare Fiji’s youth team for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games qualifiers.

With the sport set to expand, Niubalavu remains a key figure in its development both nationally and internationally.