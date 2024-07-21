Niubalavu a gem for Team Fiji

Team Fiji athletes and officials arrive at every Games with their accommodation and transportation plus other logistics ready.

This is because of a group of people who are not seen and some of them stay up late to get things in order.

Many don’t realize there are some pulling the strings behind the scene for Team Fiji before every Games and one such person is Jane Wong Niubalavu.

Article continues after advertisement

It may be her first Olympic Games trip but she has managed to get things in order for 21 Games since 2009 which includes the Rio and Tokyo Games, Pacific Games, Mini Games, Youth and Commonwealth Games.

She’s also the first one in and last to leave after the Games.

Niubalavu says she always strives to do her best.

“It always makes me feel good when they’re satisfied at the end of the day so if that pleases them then that pleases me too that I’ve really done my job to the best of my ability’.

Team Fiji Chef De Mission Sale Sorovaki says they’re blessed to have a person like her.

“At the end of the day we’re here for the athletes whatever we can do to support their performance and Jane has been in top notch in doing that not only during the Games but before that also.”

Niubalavu didn’t go to the Rio Games in 2016 for personal reasons and the Olympics in Tokyo due to the pandemic.