Neymar makes Santos return with a draw

[ Source : Reuters ]

World football star and Brazilian forward Neymar made his long-awaited return to his childhood club Santos today.

However, he failed to live up to expectations as the match ended in a 1-all draw with Botafogo in the Brazilian Paulista Championship.

The Urbano Caldeira stadium erupted in celebration as jubilant and tearful fans lit up their mobile phones to give the striker, who left the club 12 years ago, a hero’s welcome before kick-off.

Neymar, who was celebrating his 33rd birthday, started on the bench and came on after the break as Santos had taken the lead through a first-half penalty.

However, the forward struggled under the pressure of his first game in 16 months.

He tried to conjure up some of the magic that placed him among the world’s best for five years at Barcelona, but it wasn’t enough.