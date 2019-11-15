New Fijiana members to engage in more rugby

New members of the Fijiana 7s side will need to engage more in rugby through the Skipper Cup competition and other regional tournament.

According to Head Coach Saiasi Fuli, the more these players are exposed to international competition, the more experience they gain.

Therefore building more build depth in the squad for the next leg of the HSBC Series.

“They need to play more rugby engage them in Skipper Cup competition, the 7s window and other regional tournament. The more they play rugby, the more they can gain experience and expose them to international competition.”

This does not rule out players who were injured during the last HSBC Sevens Series.

Fuli adds the door is still open for injured players to make a comeback and prove their worth before the Olympics.