With passion and pride burning within them, new Tailevu rugby coach Seremaia Bai and manager Epeli Sovalevu hopes to take the team to new heights.

The side had a restructure to the management and coaching staff this year hoping for a much improved outing in the 2021 Skipper Cup season.

As a former Tailevu rep, Sovalevu is optimistic 2021 will be a year of success for them.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to show some new ideas, a new brand of rugby for Tailevu. We’ve been mentioning this to the boys a few days ago and this is something we will work on very strongly this season.”

Sovalevu adds they have laid out their plans for the season and they will let it unfold this year.

Tailevu faces Namosi in the Skipper Cup opener today at 3pm at Nakelo District School ground.

Other games at 3pm today sees Northland take on Naitasiri at Gatward Park in Korovou and Nadi battles Rewa in the Skipper Cup/Farebrother Trophy challenge at Prince Charles Park.

Suva hosts Nadroga at ANZ Stadium at 6pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.