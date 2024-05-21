Six teams for PacificAus Sports Netball Series

This year’s PacificAus Sports Netball Series in Brisbane, Australia will feature six teams.

For the first time, the inaugural Australian First Nations Invitational Team will be part of the series.

It’ll be a chance for the Fiji Pearls, Tonga, Samoa, Namibia, and Singapore to play against elite state players in Australia.

Netball Fiji CEO Vivian Koster says the Pearls expect the First Nations team to provide good competition, but also the opportunity to connect as people with shared cultural values.

She adds their players and management look forward to learning more about the First Nations people of Australia.

Koster says this is a great opportunity to play against a team with different style, and it also helps expose players to high level competition.

The PacificAus Sports Netball Series will be held from June 10 to 15.

The Grand Final is on Saturday June 15.