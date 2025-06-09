More than 60 schools from across the country are competing in the Crest Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Championship, underway in Suva.

Tournament coordinator Josua Qalo said teams have travelled from as far as the highlands of Viti Levu and the maritime islands, including Taveuni, to take part in the three-day competition.

He noted that the tournament got off to a strong start this morning, with parents, supporters, and students pouring into the venues as the first round of games began.

“We expect it to be an exciting one, the reason being that we have new champions from the rallies, and we have qualifying standards for the championship. So with some unexpected new champions from these rallies, we know the competition will be exciting.”

Qalo added that organizers are expecting a high level of competition this year, following a noticeable improvement in team performances during recent rally matches.

The championship is held at the National Netball Centre and the Multipurpose Court in Suva and will conclude on Friday.

