TC Ana leaves trail of damage on Naqara, Kadavu
Netball

Rigorous selection process for Netball Fiji

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 2, 2021 12:18 pm

Netters vying for a spot in the 12 member national Pearls squad will need to run the extra mile to secure a position.

Netball Fiji has made their intentions clear saying that their talent and experience will not guarantee them a spot.

Secretary Lusi Rokoura says with the aim to improve its world rankings, they will only select players who are committed.

“We’ll be looking at holistic players. Players that will add value and they understand that with the selection now based on merit, they will have to work hard for their place.”

At the moment, Rokoura says their main concern is player’s fitness and they are working around the clock to get the netters to their best shape.

She adds, the arrival of new national coach Jenny Brazel on the 22nd of this month will determine a lot of factors for the squad particularly the selection of the best 12.

