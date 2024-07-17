Players to impress national coaches

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Netball Fiji chief executive officer Vivian Koster says the ongoing Finance Hub Super League competition is a good opportunity for aspiring national reps to showcase their skills and talents.

Koster adds that national scouts for Fiji Pearl’s senior and junior teams have been present at the respective courtsides over the past three weeks.

The tournament features a total of eight teams from all over Fiji, including two junior national sides.

Article continues after advertisement

Koster says players should continue to give their best at the tournament if they hope to catch the eyes of national selectors.

She also states the tournament has been playing a huge role in the preparation of the Baby Pearls side who are currently preparing for the Netball World Youth Cup in September.

“The national coach has been watching as many games as she can. One is to talent identify but also just to check on those who have been pearls. And I think we’ve got a much broader pool of players now, and really in the long run will make it difficult to become a pearl because of the competition.”

Koster says there has been a lot of competition among players, especially between national reps and local players, who are out to impress the national coaches and scouts out on the courtside.

Meanwhile, Suva Swift IGC currently leads in the points table with nine points, while Baby Pearls Kikau and Baby Pearl Kacau follow in second and third place with six points each.