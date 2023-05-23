Netball Super League starts on Saturday

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji’s top six netball districts will start their Finance Hub Super League this weekend at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The country’s premier netball competition will see features Lautoka, Suva, Nasinu, Nadroga, Tailevu and Naitasiri compete every weekend for a period of six weeks.

Rounds two and three will take place at the multi-purpose court in Lautoka on June 3rd and 10th, respectively.

Article continues after advertisement

The competition will return to Suva for rounds four and five with the finals on July 8th at the FMF Gymnasium.

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster is excited about the upcoming event.

She says they recognize the need to have regular, high level competition for their athletes and this competition will help grow their base of players for both the Under 21 and Fiji Pearls.