Netball Fiji work on last-minute improvements

The Fiji Men’s Netball team is in the final stages of preparation as they fine-tune their game ahead of their highly anticipated Nations Cup in Singapore.

Captain Kitione Waqavonovono says the team is focusing on combinations and addressing last-minute areas for improvement.

“In recent weeks, we’ve had scrimmages against local invitational men’s teams to assess how far we’ve come and to test our skills.”

He says the boys are looking forward for the tour as this will be their first time touring.

“We expect tough competition from international teams like England, Australia, New Zealand who have so much experience playing at that level but we’ll do our best and we’re aiming for the win.”

The Fiji Men’s team begin their campaign from the 2nd of December with matches against England, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong.