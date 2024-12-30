Netball Fiji nears decision on new CEO

Netball Fiji president Ruby-Ann Sorovaki has revealed that they are in the final stages of selecting the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer.

Sorovaki confirmed that four candidates have been shortlisted for the position, and a decision is expected to be announced by the end of this week.

She explained that while they are making progress, no further details can be disclosed at this time as they are completing reference checks and finalizing their deliberations.

Former CEO Vivian Koster chose not to seek reappointment.