Netball Fiji launches five-year strategic plan

Netball Fiji launched its five-year strategic plan yesterday as it embarks to attain its goals.

It is a guide put in place to help Netball Fiji reach its long-term goals and assist in connecting the dots to grow, sustain, and perform.

Permanent Secretary of Youth and Sports Rovereto Nayacalevu while officially launching the strategic plan says Netball Fiji’s dedication and commitment have laid the foundation for growing the game in the country.

He adds the plan outlines a clear and ambitious roadmap that aims to transform netball into a thriving and internationally competitive sport in Fiji.

Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki expressed her gratitude to the Australian Government and Netball Australia for making the plan a successful one.

Sorovaki says this is a step in the right direction for Netball Fiji as it plans to grow, sustain and perform.

The five-year strategic plan was launched at the Digicel Punjas National Championship which came to an end yesterday.

Nasinu defended its title in the premier division, thrashing Lautoka 26-9.

Also defending its title was Ra as both its teams battled in the final of the senior division with Ra 1 coming out victorious 26-13.

In the Under-19 grade, Lautoka Dazzling Stars defeated Fiji Secondary School 26-11 while Suva men beat Lautoka Shooting Stars 25-13.