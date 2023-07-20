Nauqe overcomes setbacks

Anaseini Nauqe

Fiji Pearls wing attacker Anaseini Nauqe is making her comeback to the court since giving birth last year.

Her journey was one of patience and perseverance as she overcame challenges to earn her spot in the Pearls Netball World Cup squad.

The 22-year-old while sharing the challenges she faced says she had to battle injuries and strived to get her body back in shape after giving birth to her son.

Originally from Bemana in Navosa with maternal links to Nasilasila in Taveuni, Nauqe thought her netball aspirations would come to an end after suffering a knee injury in 2018 and later finding out she was pregnant.



Anaseini Nauqe [right] with team mates

However, she remained resolute and undeterred, refusing to let these challenges define her future.

“I was very emotional as being able to comeback after giving birth. I sacrificed a lot. I felt that I can play and I achieved my goal in making a tour.”

She started playing the sport at 9-years-old when her family moved to Australia in 2009.

Nauqe pursued her career path two years later when she represented Western Sydney Academy of Sports before moving on to the New South Wales Premiere League.

The Bemana lass moved back to the country in 2019, pursued her dream to train with the Fiji Pearls extended squad after the uplifting of restrictions.

Now on board with the Pearls to South Africa, Nauqe says now she can look back and says all the sacrifices she made has been worth it.

The Fiji Pearls departed the country today for Cape Town and will play Tonga in its first pool match next Friday at 7pm.

[Source: Netball Fiji]