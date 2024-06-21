Home and away games for Netball Super League

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster says this season’s Super League has been adjusted to give the opportunity to all teams to play home and away games.

She says each team will host games which will allow more of their fans to cheer for them and it’s going to aspire young netballers around the country.

Koster adds they’re grateful to their sponsors FinanceHub for investing in netball and understanding the importance of sport in promoting healthy living and building communities.

The round robin format will see each team hosting four home games and playing three away matches.

The 2023 Finance Hub Super League Champion, Suva Capitols, will take on the National Under 21 team, Kikau, in round one at the FMF Gymnasium next Friday while the other matches will be held on Saturday.

In other games, Lautoka hosts Tailevu at the Multipurpose Court, Nadi faces Nadroga at Lawaqa Park while Nasinu meet another National U21 team, Kacau, at the LICI Courts in Laucala, Suva.