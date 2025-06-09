Hard work pays off for Bolakoro

Akisi Bolakoro. [Photo Credit: Netball Fiji]

For Akisi Bolakoro, earning a spot with the Fiji Baby Pearls for the Netball World Youth Cup is the result of hard work and dedication, for almost three years in the making.

She first picked up the sport at just eight years old and has played consistently through primary and high school.

Bolakoro has also been part of the Baby Pearls academy for the past two years.

The 19-year-old credits her success to the unwavering support of her parents, saying she wouldn’t have come this far without them.

“My biggest motivation was my parents, they always told me not to give up because we really fought hard and came a long way to where I am today. They’re my biggest motivator because they’ve always been there, and it was hard to get to this stage.”

Out of hundreds of hopefuls competing for a place, Bolakoro is proud to be among the select few who made the final squad.

The Baby Pearls will play Trinidad and Tobago at 2am on Sunday, Barbados at 2am on Monday, before facing Malawi at 7pm.

