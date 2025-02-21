First win for Pearls against Pepe's

[Photo: Fiji pearls vs PNG Pepes]

The Fiji Pearls have secured their first victory at the PacificAus Sports Netball Series in Brisbane, defeating the Papua New Guinea Pepes 60-49.

The Pearls showcased resilience and teamwork throughout the match, bouncing back strongly after three consecutive losses to Samoa, Scotland and reigning champions Tonga Tala.

Their well-coordinated play and determination proved decisive in overcoming the Pepes last night.

This afternoon, the Pearls will take on First Nations Australia at 5pm, aiming to build on their momentum.

You can catch the live action on FBC TV.

