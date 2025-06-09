Fiji to Host Historic International Men’s Netball Tournament

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Fiji Men’s Netball will be making history next month when they host an international men’s netball tournament in Suva next month.

The event will feature teams from Aotearoa and Tonga, alongside Fiji’s own national squads.

The five-day tournament will see four teams, Fiji Men’s, Fiji A, Tonga National Men’s Team, and the Aotearoa Net Blacks, competing in what promises to be a showcase of elite athleticism and skill.

Netball fans across the country can look forward to an exciting week of live, high-intensity matches.

The tournament comes at a time of growing global recognition for the sport, following World Netball’s recent announcement of an upcoming Men’s Netball World Cup.

The participation of the NZMMNA Net Blacks, a powerhouse in men’s and mixed netball, brings added prestige and international appeal to the tournament.

This landmark event not only highlights the fast-paced and competitive nature of men’s netball, but also celebrates the sport’s growing inclusivity and marks a major milestone for men’s netball in the Pacific region.

The tournament will be held at the Vodafone Arena fin Suva from August 4–8.

