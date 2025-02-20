Fiji Pearls fall to Tonga in third consecutive defeat

[Photo: Fijian Pearls vs Tonga]

The Fiji Pearls suffered their third straight loss to defending champions Tonga in the PacificAus Sports Netball Series, going down 71-47.

Despite a determined effort, the Pearls struggled to keep pace with Tonga’s clinical finishing and strong defense.

Fiji shot 81% in goal compared to Tonga’s 88%, but the defending champions took control early, leading 17-13 after the first quarter.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Netball Fiji]

By halftime, Tonga extended their advantage to 36-22, and their dominance continued into the final stretch, sealing the win with a commanding 71-47 scoreline.

The Pearls will look to regroup as they aim to bounce back against PNG tonight.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link