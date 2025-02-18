Fiji Pearls eye redemption

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls will aim to improve on their opening match performance at the PacificAus Sports Netball Series when they face Scotland this afternoon.

The team fell short against Samoa in their first match, suffering a 54-45 defeat last night.

To secure a stronger result, the Pearls will need to address key areas of concern, particularly reducing handling errors and refining their execution under pressure.

Their ability to adapt and respond to Scotland’s style of play will be crucial in their bid for a better outcome.

The Pearls will meet Scotland at 5pm, Papua New Guinea faces First Nations Australia at 7pm and Samoa and Tonga will clash at 9pm.

You can watch these matches LIVE on FBC Sports.

