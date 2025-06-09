Fiji Men’s Netball preps for international tests

The national men’s netball extended squad is currently preparing for two international test matches in August.

This was confirmed by their head coach, Jioweli Makare, who noted that the national side will be playing against Tonga and New Zealand.

The team is currently undergoing an eight-week training program before a final squad will be selected.

“We’ve started with our eight-week journey now, eight weeks of training. We’ve completed our first week of training today; we’ve been training at USP. There is an international tournament for men where we will be having test matches against New Zealand and Tonga.”

He adds that preparations have been coming along well for the team, and they are looking in shape for these test matches.

The venue of these test matches is yet to be confirmed.

