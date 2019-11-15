Fiji aims to improve netball rankings

Netball Fiji is confident with the 25 players selected for Fiji Pearl’s extended squad.

With an ultimate aim of improving Fiji’s ranking on the world standings, Netball Fiji has selected a mix of young and veteran players.

Fiji is currently on 17th place in the International Netball Federation ranking.

Fiji’s last best ranking was 6th in 1999.

President RubyAnn Sorovaki says more work still needs to be done.

“Netball Fiji is encouraged that the squad and the selected athletes have displayed the qualities that we need to move us up in our ranking. That is our ultimate goal but there is a lot of work going on in the background to make sure that happens.”

Sorovaki adds the team will be marching into camp in December, which is when the national coach is expected to name.