Baby Pearls visit blind school

Out of all the attractions to conduct a team bonding session, members of the Fiji Baby Pearls side decided to visit children from the Fiji School of the Blind as part of their bonding session.

Around nine players from the side were part of the visit, where they had indoor games with the children this morning.

Team manager Luisa Rakavono says that such bonding sessions are a regular part of the team’s activities, involving visits to various communities.

She adds that the players enjoy their time with the children at the Fiji School for the Blind and are looking forward to future visits.

“This is part of the team bonding activity, and we found for the girls to come out and see, especially the overseas-based girls to see what it’s like here in Fiji, so the environment for this school. And we’re so fortunate enough to have a team bonding here at the School of the Suva blind.”

Meanwhile, the side will be leaving on Friday for the Netball Youth World Cup qualifiers in the Cook Islands.