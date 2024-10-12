Baby Pearls Kikau to work on finishing

For the Baby Pearls Kikau side, finishing is one of the main areas that needs improvement says stand-in team manager Anacimeci Rakavosa.

The side secured an impressive 61-26 win over the Nadroga Stallions in the 5th place playoffs in the Finance Hub Super League Finals.

She says players can work around getting the ball to the goalpost, but if they are unable to finish and score, all their hard work will be in vain which makes finishing very important.

Article continues after advertisement

While Rakavosa is happy with the performance, she says there is a lot of room for improvement.

Some other areas she picked out the team’s match today at the FNU gymnasium is the body and ball placement.

She also thanked the Nadroga Stallions for giving her side a tough match, pushing her players to their max.

“The main thing is the finish, because that scores the goal. Defenders needs to work more too on their communication in the circle, but all in all, these girls are doing well. They’re a good group.”

The Fiji Baby Pearls is currently preparing for the World Youth Netball Cup in September next year, and preparations is already underway.