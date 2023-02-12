Australia thrashes New Zealand by 97 runs in Paarl

[Source: ABC News]

Australia made an ominous start to their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign by thrashing New Zealand by 97 runs.

After setting an imposing target of 174, the two-time defending champions bowled out the White Ferns for 76.

Megan Schutt dismissed Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine for golden ducks in the first over before spinner Ashleigh Gardner took 5-12.

Opener Alyssa Healy hit 55, Captain Meg Lanning a majestic 41, and Ellyse Perry hit 40 in Australia’s 173-9.

The world-class trio laid a platform, meaning Australia still reached their large total despite losing 5-19 in the closing overs.

They leap straight to the top of the Group A standings, above Sri Lanka, who beat hosts South Africa on Friday.

The huge margin of New Zealand’s defeat severely dented their hopes and boosted the chances of the Proteas, given the damage inflicted on the White Ferns’ net run rate, which will separate teams who finish level on points.

England began their tournament with an impressive seven-wicket win over the West Indies earlier on Saturday.