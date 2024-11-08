Army wins Sukuna Netball

[Source: Radio Fiji One / Facebook]

The Army Service netball side came out victorious after defeating Police Service 44-29 in the Vodafone Sukuna Bowl Netball competition at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva this afternoon.

The two sides displayed some great netball action in front fully of a lively crowd at the gymnasium.

In another match, the Army Wives defeated Police Wives 25-22.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force displayed their dominance in the men’s volleyball competition, where they managed to scrape past Army 25-22 at the gymnasium.