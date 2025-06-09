Natural leadership boosts Fiji U18 school boys  

The Fiji schoolboys U-18 rugby side is banking on its strong leadership as a major advantage for its upcoming tour to Australia.

According to Fiji School Boys Head Coach Penioni Ranitu, the team is filled with natural leaders from various schools, including head boys and school captains.

This wealth of leadership is being utilized to help guide the team’s preparations.

“We’ve managed to cover most of our rugby point of game and what we want to do when we go out there. Especially when we are going to be playing against some very big boys. And we know that Australia is going to come out hard this time.”

The squad also includes players who are returning for their second year and a few who have competed in Super Rugby and Oceania U-20 competitions.

The team is prepared to face some formidable opposition in Australia and is confident in its ability to compete at a high level.

