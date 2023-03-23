National U20 holds Bula Boys

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Digicel Bula Boys and Junior Bula Boys ended their Tri-Nations International Friendlies at Churchill Park in Lautoka in a 2-all draw.

Our Fiji men’s side finished the match with 10 players after Tevita Waranivalu copped a red card.

The match ended nil-all after the first half before it came alive with four goals in the second spell.

Article continues after advertisement

The Junior Bula Boys started the second half with a goal to Samuela Navasa before Simione Nabenu equalized for the senior side.

Samuela Drudru looked to have won the match for the national side when he put the side up 2-1.

However, Sterling Vasconcellos levelled the scores again for the national under 20.