Narayan hails Sameer Khan’s key role in boxing growth

Fiji Boxing Commission chair Adi Narayan has praised Bluewater Boxing promoter Mohammed Sameer Khan for his significant contribution to the sport’s growth over the past three years.

Narayan highlighted that Khan’s consistent efforts have created more opportunities for local fighters, with a noticeable increase in the number of young boxers turning professional and competing under his promotions.

He also noted that the introduction of more lucrative purses has helped elevate the standard of competition, resulting in higher-quality and more exciting bouts.

“He has done great work as far as professional boxing is concerned, he has developed a lot of young boxers and is paying them good money compared to four five years ago when boxers were receiving $100 per round.”

Narayan thanked Khan for his dedication and reaffirmed the Fiji Boxing Commission’s full support for his ongoing efforts to develop the sport in Fiji.

