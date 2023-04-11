Nakasi disappointed to miss out on Easter Championship 

After being unable to compete in Fiji Volleyball’s Easter Championship over the weekend, the Nakasi Youth Volleyball Association organized their own tournament, which attracted quite a few of families and friends.

President of the Nakasi Youth Volleyball Association Tevita Nasova says they missed out on the tournament after failing to meet FVF’s games criteria.

He says on the positive they were able to have big numbers show interest in the meet with 12 men’s and five women’s teams in the Nakasi and Davuilevu area competing.

“It’s what we’re trying to improve on, this eight weeks of competition and some documents which we wanted to fulfil in this weeks and months.”

The main factor influencing their progress in the sport is the training grounds, which become extremely muddy when it rains, affecting the players’ balance on the field.

Navosa adds that, while it is not easy, they still spend money to help improve the field where they play because it keeps youths and people away from crimes.

The Association hopes to play on a cement court one day so that they can compete with the bigger teams and participate in tournament organized by the Fiji Volleyball Association.