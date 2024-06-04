Naiqama departs from Silktails

Wes Naiqama [File Photo]

Fiji Airways Kaivit Silktails coach Wes Naiqama has departed from the club after lengthy discussions with chair Petero Civoniceva yesterday.

The club board and Naiqama came to a mutual agreement that he would finish his role with the club effective immediately.

Civoniceva issued a statement yesterday to thank Naiqama for his four and a half years’ service to the club.

He says it was both agreed that after four and a half seasons the now former coach would finish his role as Head Coach of their club.

Civoniceva adds that Naiqama has given this club wonderful service since 2020 and the club would like to thank him for everything he has done for the club during that period.

He says there will only ever be one first coach of the Kaiviti Silktails and that will always be Wes Naiqama and he will be part of the Silktails Vuvale forever.

The Kaiviti Silktails have appointed Timoci Duve as Caretaker Coach and will be supported by Technical Advisor Joe Saukuru and National Coaching Director Wise Kativerata as the club will begin its search for a new Head Coach.

In other news, the club also parted ways with General Manager Damon Spooner.

Mereoni Tuninanuya will step into the General Manager’s role and will be supported by Executive Director Stephen Driscoll who will take a more hands on role with the club for the remainder of the season.

The Silktails will take on New Zealand Warriors on Saturday at 12pm in round 14 of the Jersey Flegg Cup.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.