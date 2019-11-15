Nadruku in Meninga's all-time Canberra Raiders side

Former Canberra Raiders and Fijian rugby player Noa Nadruku has been named in Rugby League Canberra icon Mal Meninga’s all time Raiders team.

The Namatakula native first played Rugby Union before switching to Rugby League in Australia featuring for Canberra Raiders.

Nadruku played for the Raiders from 1993 to 1997 before joining the North Queensland Cowboys.

Mal Meninga says he went with a team that would compete in today’s environment. A smart team full of speed, highly skilled and various qualities.

Meninga played 166 games in the lime green between 1986 and 1994 and the club’s main player medal is named in his honour.

He has handpicked a 1-17 for Fox League, chosen from every player to have ever represented the capital club.