Nadroga FC falls to Lautoka at home

Lautoka secured a clinical win over Nadroga yesterday after beating the side 2-1 in Round two of the Extra Premier League at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The hosts started off well in the first spell with a 1-nil lead, scoring early against the former two time Fiji FACT champions.

Lautoka came break stronger in the second half to score two more goals to regain the lead.

Despite desperate efforts to equalize in the final minutes of the match, the host missed crucial scoring opportunities to equalize.

Lautoka managed to hold their 2-1 lead until the final hooter.

Meanwhile, Nadi held football giants Ba to a 2-all draw at the home turf the Fiji FA Academy grounds.

