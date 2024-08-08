More than 30 surfers to compete

The legendary Kelly Slater [Source: Reuters]

More than 30 professional surfers will be competing in the Corona Fiji Pro, the final event of the 2024 World Surf League which will be held at Cloudbreak in the Mamanuca Islands later this month.

The 10 day-tournament will feature the top surfers in the world, with the legendary Kelly Slater set to be competing as well.

The tournament will determine the last spots in the WSL Final 5, setting the stage for the one-day WSL Finals that will crown the 2024 World Champions.

The event will feature the top 24 men and 12 women for the first time since 2017.

This year’s wildcard entries include 2024 WSL World Junior Champion Sierra Kerr from Australia and 16-year-old Erin Brooks from Canada, who currently leads the 2024 Challenger Series rankings.