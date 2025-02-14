Moana Pasifika unveils heritage jersey

[ Source : Moana Pasifika ]

Moana Pasifika has unveiled its new heritage jersey, paying homage to the iconic 2004 Pacific Islanders team, made up of players from Samoa, Fiji and Tonga.

The jersey is a replica of the one worn by the Pacific Islanders who played the All Blacks at North Harbour Stadium, which is now the home base for Moana Pasifika.

Head Coach Umaga and backs coach Seilala Mapusua were both part of that clash.

Umaga played centre for the All Blacks and was the captain as well, while Mapusua was part of the Islanders team.

Moana Pasifika says the team will wear the heritage jersey in multiple fixtures throughout the 2025 Super Rugby season.

The side faces Western Force in their opening game at 8:35 pm tomorrow.

