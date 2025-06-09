Mini Games to be a special one for Sorovakatini

Murphy Sorovakatini

As Murphy Sorovakatini gears up for his third national appearance for Fiji in baseball to the Pacific Mini Games, it’ll will be a special one for him as he gets to play alongside two of his family members.

Originally from Tubou village in Lakeba, Lau, Sorovakatini will be representing the country at the games with his father Tavo and brother Marmoah.

However, this isn’t the first time the trio will be sharing the pitch together, having played at international and local events together over the past few years.

“And it’s not just me and my father, it’s also one of my siblings, so there’s like three of us here from the family here. Quite competitive between the three of us, but with the whole gang here, it’s just fun.”

Sorovakatini is currently studying software engineering at the University of the South Pacific, and has been just finished his exams for the first semester.

The Team Fiji contingent will depart for the Pacific Mini Games in Palau on the 27th and 28th of this month.

