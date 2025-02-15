Mini Games prep already underway

[ Source : Basketball Fiji ]

Preparations for the Pacific Mini Games in Palau later this year is already well underway for Basketball Fiji.

Following their trials in September last year, a training squad had been selected and has been putting in the hard yards over the past few months.

According to Basketball Fiji interim chief operating officer William Peter, they will be pushing their training sessions a notch higher from next month.

With local basketball association’s slowly beginning with the competitive seasons, Peters says this will also help with their preparations.

“So the Mini Games this year in Palau is the under-23 3×3 mini games. So it’s the shorter version of the game, similar to 7s, so it’s 3×3 in Pa-lau. We’ve already started with our preparations last year with our tri-als in September, our training squad has been selected and we are preparing them from next month onwards.”

Fiji managed to win a gold medal at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Is-lands two years ago, and Peters believes they are on track for gold at the Mini Games.

The Pacific Mini Games will be held in Palau from July 25 to August 4th.