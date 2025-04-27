MGM pays for parents’ grandstand tickets

The roar of support for Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School’s athletes at the Coca-Cola Games Championships was amplified by the school’s thoughtful gesture of paying for parents’ grandstand tickets.

MGM successfully defended their Girls’ division title at the Coca-Cola Games Championships yesterday at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Acting Head of School Rajeshwar Prasad says the turnout of their family cheer squad was powerful and had a good impact on the athletes.

“The number of parents that showed up for their kids is something. We are proud of everyone. The management also, they have funded everything for the athletes, meals and everything, teachers and cooks who woke up around 4.45am to come and prepare meals for these kids.”

Prasad credited sponsors like Jitesh Patel, the school’s board chairman, for making such comprehensive support possible.

The MGM girls began their intensive preparation in November 2024, and were in a three-week bonding camp prior to the Games.

Their focused mindset from the outset was towards defending their title, a goal they successfully achieved.

Prasad says Royals Club coach, Antonio Raboiliku and coach Waliki Satakala play a big part in preparation and professional development of the athletes.

“We train under royal’s club which Raboiliku’s club but 90% of the work is also done by coach Satakala, most of the time he is the one staying with the girls as Raboiliku looks after Marist as well.”

Coach Waliki Satakala thanked all involved and voiced the team’s ambition for even greater achievements next year, despite falling just short of their 21 gold medal target with a final count of 20.

