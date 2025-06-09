Messi falls just short in Club World Cup curtain-raiser stalemate

Source: Reuters

Lionel Messi drew vast crowds and showed flashes of his brilliance when his Inter Miami side were held to a goalless draw by African giants Al-Ahly as the revamped Club World Cup got off to a festive start on Saturday.

Fans showed up en masse for the Group A clash at the Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins, but Messi could not fully deliver, his best chance coming through a last-second attempt that was deflected onto the crossbar.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.