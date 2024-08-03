McCutcheon's Paris Olympics journey ends

Team Fiji swimmer Anahira McCutcheon [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji swimmer Anahira McCutcheon concluded her Paris Olympics campaign after finishing 5th in Heat six of the women’s 50m freestyle.

Competing against 79 swimmers for a place in the top 16 and a spot in the semi-finals, the 14-year-old posted a time of 26.88 seconds.

The current Olympic record for the 50m freestyle is held by Australian swimmer Emma McKeon, with a time of 23.81 seconds.