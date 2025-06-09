Maya makes Fiji Bati extended squad

Former Naitasiri Under 20 rep Keresi Maya has earned his place in the Vodafone Fiji Bati extended squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships.

Maya, the only local based player in the 25 member, was part of the Bati’s training squad last year and has now broken through to secure a full spot.

He was banned for life from rugby union after punching a referee on August 29, 2020, during the under 20 clash between Naitasiri and Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

This incident prompted his switch from union to league.

His selection highlights the strength of Fiji’s domestic rugby league pathway, with the Navy Albatross player flying the flag for local talent among a team dominated by NRL and overseas-based players.

The other squad members includes Jahream Bula of Wests Tigers, Semi Valemei of North Queensland Cowboys, Sunia Turuva of Wests Tigers and Tui Kamikamica of Melbourne Storm.

Also named are Taane Milne of Huddersfield Giants, Waqa Blake of Bradford Bulls, Brandon Wakeham of Manly Sea Eagles, Jethro Rinakama of Canterbury Bulldogs, Solomone Saukuru of Wests Tigers and Caleb Navale of Manly Sea Eagles.

Others confirmed are Michael Waqa of Brisbane Broncos, Ben Nakubuwai of Norths Brisbane, Kitione Kautoga of Parramatta Eels, Mark Nawaqanitawase of Sydney Roosters, Kurt Donoghoe of Dolphins, Sione Fainu of Wests Tigers, Samuela Fainu of Wests Tigers, Terrell Kalo Kalo of South Sydney Rabbitohs, Joese Lanyon of Wests Tigers, Kylan Mafoa of Manly Sea Eagles, Jordin Leiu of Newtown Jets, Akuila Qoro of Canterbury Bulldogs, Meil Nasau of Newtown Jets and Joseph Litidamu of the Clydesdales.

With a blend of top-tier professionals and rising stars, the Fiji Bati will look to deliver another powerful campaign on the Pacific stage, and Maya’s inclusion ensures local rugby league talent remains firmly in the spotlight.

The FNRL has also confirmed key absences for the Fiji Bati with Viliame Kikau missing this year’s Fiji Bati campaign due to family commitments and while Maika Sivo ruled out because of injury.

Fiji Bati will meet Cook Islands Aitu on the 18th of this month at the Santos National Football Stadium.

The two teams last met at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last year, where the Bati thrashed the Aitu 56-6.

On the 1st of next month they meet the Papua New Guinea Kumuls.

