MAURI in Fiji for two-match series

The Nga Whanapoikiri Māori o Aotearoa Senior Women’s Team (MAURI) arrived in Fiji for a two-match series against the Fiji Kulas and OFC Women’s Champions League representatives Ba FC.

They received a warm welcome at the Fiji FA Academy in Namasau, Ba.

Fiji Kulas coach Angeline Chua says her squad mixes senior and U19 players with experience to face MAURI.

She adds that while the U19 players may be smaller, they have the heart of lions and are coming off an intensive two-week camp.

MAURI plays the Fiji Kulas tomorrow and Ba FC on Saturday, both at the Fiji FA Ba Academy. Both matches are free.