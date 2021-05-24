Matson to lead Harlequins coaching panel next season

Former Flying Fijian and New Zealand Rugby Union coach Tabai Matson will be joining the Harlequins Football Club for the 2021/2022 season.

Matson will be the leading and senior coach at the club following the conclusion of his role as head of coach of the New Zealand under 20’s side.

Matson made his mark in the rugby scene as a talented centre, playing for both the All Blacks and the Fijian national side during the late 1990s.

He also featured for the Crusaders in Super Rugby before wearing his coaching hat.

He has coached in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.