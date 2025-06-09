Major $10,000 deal powers Tailevu Rugby

[Source: File Photo]

The Tailevu Rugby Union has secured a major boost after confirming a $10,000 sponsorship from Standard Concrete Industries and its premium brand Humes.

The deal will see the Union officially compete under the name Standard Concrete Tailevu Rugby Football Union for the remainder of the 2025 Skipper Cup and Marama Cup competitions.

The men’s senior team under-20s will run as the Standard Concrete Tailevu while the women’s side will be known as Humes Tailevu.

TRFU president Joseph Rodan Snr says the partnership is more than just financial support, but a foundation for long-term growth.

“This partnership empowers us to invest in grassroots rugby, nurture the talents of young men and women, and create structured career pathways that align with our 2025–2030 Business Plan. It is about building champions on and off the field for the province of Tailevu and Fiji at large.”

Standard Concrete, a division of Basic Industries (Pte) Limited, is Fiji’s leading supplier of precast and concrete solutions.

The sponsorship will directly support TRFU’s business plan, which places strong emphasis on grassroots development, pathways for players, coaches and referees and greater opportunities for women in rugby.

Meanwhile, Lautoka will host Tailevu at Churchill Park tomorrow.

The Under 20’s will meet at 1pm while the main game is scheduled for 3pm.

In other matches, Macuata will go against Malolo at Subrails Park, Labasa.

Ba and Vatukoula will clash at Garvey Park in Tavua.

Nadroga will host Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka while Naitasiri will host Suva at Naluwai Ground in Naitasiri at 3pm tomorrow.

