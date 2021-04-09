Maintaining spot crucial for Delta Tigers

The Rewa football side wants to continue its winning momentum as they prepare to take on Ba on Sunday in the Digicel Premier League.

Now that the Delta Tigers have moved up to second place on the ladder, maintaining their spot at the top will be crucial in its bid to win its first Premier League title.

Going up against Ba, a team that has win the Premier League 21 times will not be easy for Rewa.

Head Coach Rodicks Singh knows Ba will be out to redeem themselves after losing to Navua last week.

“Ba is one of the big teams in the competition and we will go back to the drawing board before we can face Ba.”

Meanwhile, there will be two matches played at Churchill Park on Sunday between Rewa and Ba at 1pm before Lautoka faces Nadroga at 3pm on the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa vs Ba and Lautoka vs Nadroga matches on Mirchi FM.

In others matches, Navua hosts Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor and Suva battles Labasa at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.