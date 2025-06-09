Lomani honored to lead Drua alongside longtime friend and teammate

For Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani, being named co-captain alongside someone he has climbed the national rugby ranks with for more than a decade is a deeply special achievement.

Lomani will lead the Drua this season together with former Northampton Saints lock Temo Mayanavanua.

According to Lomani, he and Mayanavanua have been close friends since joining the Fiji Rugby Union’s Elite Player Pathway in 2015.

Despite going their separate ways in pursuit of their rugby dreams, the pair have remained close throughout the years.

“Temo and I go a long way back, since 2015, we were just talking about it outside. He’s someone who is really ambitious about what he does. And to have him here back in Fiji, playing together in the same team is really special.”

Lomani says he would not have anyone else by his side to lead the Drua into the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Drua will play their opening match next month against Moana Pasifika.

