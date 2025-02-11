Loganimasi embraces first season with Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua ]

Excitement and gratitude fuel Ponipate Loganimasi as he gears up for his first Super Rugby Pacific season with the Fijian Drua.

The transition from sevens to full-time 15s rugby has been challenging, but the winger is determined to adapt and improve.

He acknowledges the high level of talent within the squad and is eager to make the most of this opportunity.

Article continues after advertisement

Loganimasi expressed his gratitude for the chance to be part of the Drua, recognizing the strong competition within the team.

As they approach the first week of the season, he noted how hard the players have been working together to push each other to new levels.

Having experienced international 15 a side rugby after being called into the national side last year, Loganimasi sees his time at the Drua as another key step in his development.

He emphasized that he is still learning every day and striving to improve.

Looking ahead to the match against the Brumbies, he said that if given the opportunity to be in the matchday 23, he would give his absolute best.

Beyond training and match preparation, Loganimasi has been particularly impressed by the professionalism and openness of the Drua coaching staff.

He highlighted how approachable they are and how well they communicate their knowledge, ensuring that players receive the necessary guidance when needed.

He also stressed the importance of discipline and structure, understanding that professionalism does not mean disregarding advice.

He believes that learning is a continuous process, regardless of one’s experience or status in the game.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the ACT Brumbies at 3.35pm this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva to open their 2025 Shop and Save Super Rugby Season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link