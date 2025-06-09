Liverpool ready to defend title

[ Source: Reuters ]

Liverpool will begin their Premier League title defence when they host Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15 while last season’s runners-up Arsenal visit Manchester United two days later.

Manchester City, who are eyeing a seventh Premier League title under Pep Guardiola after finishing third in the last campaign, take a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers for their season opener on August 16.

Chelsea welcome FA Cup winners Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on August 17, a day after Thomas Frank has his first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur when they host promoted Burnley.

