Lewageena eyes mini games podium

Loata Lewageena

Loata Lewageena, a name fast becoming synonymous with excellence in throws within Fiji, is set to make her mark on the international stage at the upcoming Mini Games.

The talented discus thrower, coached by Faizan Ali, has swiftly risen to prominence in recent years, dominating the local competition scene.

Lewageena’s personal best of 46.02m in the discus throw places her at an impressive No. 3 All-Time in Fiji, standing proudly behind only legends Deborah Bulai and Mereoni Veibose.

This year alone, she is ranked No. 1 in both the Javelin and Discus disciplines and holds the coveted Coke Games Discus Throws record for both Junior and Inter Girls categories.

Despite her rapid ascent, Lewageena admits to facing challenges, particularly balancing her studies with demanding sporting activities and managing peer pressure.

This will be Lewageena’s first appearance at the Mini Games, although she has already gained valuable international exposure, having represented Fiji at the 2024 Oceania Championships.

Fiji has witnessed a significant resurgence in female throwers recently, and Loata Lewageena stands at the forefront of this exciting wave.

