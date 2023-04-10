Lautoka and Tamavua rules in Hutson Cup

[Source: Photo Supplied]

Lautoka Men and Tamavua Women have snatched the top honors in the Rooster Chicken Hutson Cup Championship.

Lautoka edged Tamavua 13-12 to come out victorious after three days of round-robin games.

The victors who had the services of Dewar, Niklesh, Amitesh and Zainal won five games and drew one.

Three of these games were by only a point.

Sheraton the defending champions started the tournament off well by winning both games on day one but then lost two very close matches by one point to Tamavua and Suva which ruled them out.

Tamavua took the runner up prize after edging out Nadi on a count back.

In the ladies division Tamavua won three of their four matches and edged out the defending Champions Sheraton.

Sheraton won runner-up after a count back from Suva and Rewa ladies.

Despite the first day showers the event was well attended with all Fiji’s top bowlers in attendance including those departing our Shores for an Oceania event on Tuesday in New Zealand.